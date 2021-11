WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) -- A 23-year-old Wichita man is in jail after police say he drove into a child that was trick-or-treating Sunday night in the College Hill area.

Around 9 p.m. Sunday, a citizen notified police officers who were working in the area of Douglas and Broadview that someone had been hit by a car. College Hill is one of the most popular spots for trick-or-treating in Wichita, and police put up barricades on some of the streets to protect trick-or-treaters.