Buhler Frolic 2021

The Buhler Frolic is back … and better than ever! Check out the line up for the 2021 Buhler Frolic! There will be music, food, friends family and a ton of fun events to participate in. Wit the event being canceled last year everyone is goin BIG this year.

The event will kick off Friday night with the high school football game and extend through the weekend and there are so many events it will be difficult to not find something for you everyone! Big shout out to the community of Buhler and all of the groups collaborating together to put this on with a very appropriate theme: The Return of Champions! So fun!

