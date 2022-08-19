It’s going to be a busy weekend at Riverfront Stadium! Tonight is Star Wars night! The team will be wearing Star Wars-themed jerseys and they will be auctioned off to raise funds for the American Heart Associaiton. Tomorrow is Aerospace Night and there will be an appearance by the Pretty Prairie SPeciall III.

Sunday is the normal Sunday Family Funday but with a STEM twist. There will be STEM activities out on the concourse all game long to ignite excitement for the kiddos heading back to school. As always the kids can run the bases after the game, too! Tickets are avaialbel at windsurge.com