If you’re a graduate of Kansas State University, odds are you’ve tried some ice cream at Call Hall Dairy Bar on the campus.

If you’ve never been, it should be a store you make at some point if you’re ever in Manhattan.

It’s some of the best ice cream you will find, made fresh daily. They also serve up lunch items and specials that are all under $7 to fit any budget.

Check out their Facebook page for more information about the shop!