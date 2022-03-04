We have that Friday feeling today! We are excited to share we have another ticket giveaway for you! Two lucky winners will each take home a family four-pack of tickets to attend the Carden Circus Spectacular at Hartman Arena! The circus is running a few different shows beginning Friday, March 18th through Sunday, March 20th.

The two winners will be receiving tickets for the Saturday 6 pm show! The contest is live now and will close Thursday, March 15th. To enter please visit www.ksn.com and click on the contest tab to enter your information and be officially entered in the giveawy.