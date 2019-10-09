Carpenter Place 2019 Thank-Fall Festival

We wanted to share with you this great event happening on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. hosted by the Carpenter Place. This annual event benefits girls in crisis between the ages of 6 and 18. There will be carnival games to play, hayrack rides, bake sale and a fun petting zoo. This is a great way to help out and enjoy a fun event with the family. Visit their Facebook page for more information! @CarpenterPlace