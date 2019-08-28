Carrie Underwood, The Cry Pretty Tour 360 Tour, Ticket Giveaway

We are excited to announce another ticket giveaway! We are giving away two pairs of tickets to see Carrie Underwood at the Intrust Bank arena on Sept. 18. You can go now to the contest page on KSN.com and register to win! The first winner will be announced on Friday, Aug. 30 on Good Day Kansas. Don’t worry if your name isn’t called because you still have a second chance to win a pair of tickets. The second winner will be announced on Friday, Sept. 6 on Good Day Kansas. Hurry now and register and may the odds be in your favor!