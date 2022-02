If you’re a fan of feline’s, we have a great event for you.

Catch the Cat Trivia Night put on by Save The Kitties in Derby on Friday night from 4-6 p.m. There is a $10 entry fee, but there are great prizes and activities to participate in.

Save The Kitties is a non-profit organization that helps cats be united with good and caring people.

Check out their Facebook page for more information about the organization and the Cat Trivia Night on Friday.