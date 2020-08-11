Catholic Charities Wichita

Faith, Family and Community Engagement; these are the core values of Catholic Charities Wichita. I had the pleasure of spending time with Wendy Glick, Executive Director of Catholic Charity Wichita and Leanne Miler, Senior Director of Development to learn about what they do for the community and how we can help. Wendy shared information on some of the many initiatives designed to aide and assist community members in areas such a hunger an homelessness, domestic violence, and other enrichment services. The impact Catholic Charities Wichita has on the community is immense; the non profit helps on average about 15,000 people a year. Leanne shared information on the upcoming virtual fundraiser we can participate in! They are providing a night of fun, food, opportunities to win trips and new purse and of course the chance to help support. Please consider participating in Beaches and Blessings this year. You can learn more information on the Catholic Charities Wichita Facebook page.

