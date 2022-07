We hope everyone gets to have some fun this Fourth of July weekend with family and friends. We started the show lighting some firecrackers in celebration of the holiday weekend.

A huge thank you to all of the veterans of the country and the active duty for their sacrifice so we can celebrate our independence as a nation.

There are many different fireworks shows going on and ways to celebrate this weekend with the community. However you do it, we hope it’s a safe and relaxing weekend!