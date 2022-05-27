This weekend, spend time at the Flags of Freedom Monument and reflect on the selfless service and sacrifice of the men and women who have served our country. Pete Najera, United Way of the Plains President & CEO and joined us to share about this special monument and how the community is using it to honor Veterans across the state and beyond.

The monument is open to the public and boasts 600 flags waving proudly in the Kansas wind. You can also visit unitedwayplains.org/flagsoffreedom to read the virtual dedications. If you are nearby this Sunday there will be a gathering to celebrate our service men and women 2pm at the Flags of Freedom Monument.