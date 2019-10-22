Center City Academy’s No Small Matter Screening

We enjoy bringing you fun events to attend and we are excited to you bring you another one! Center City Academy will be hosting No Small Matter the first feature to lay out the overwhelming evidence for the importance of the first five years of childhood and reveals how our failure to act on that evidence has resulted in an everyday crisis for American families. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the presentation will be begin at 6 p.m. As an added bonus guests will receive a complimentary buffet dinner from Syl’s catering. If you’d like to get further information be sure to click here.
