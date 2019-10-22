Center City Academy’s No Small Matter Screening

Tawyna said it herself you never know when you’re going to need a jacket in Kansas. So why not grab one of these amazing Nordic Beach Jackets. The cozy soft jacket features a hood and pockets and a great sleeve that can be rolled up or worn down. The jackets come in many colors, olive, camel, burgundy, navy blue and more. The style is so versatile you are able to dress it up with jewelry and heels or dress it down with a flannel jeans and flats. Another really cool part to this amazing fall steal is the carrying bag. Every jacket comes in its own bag and not only does the bag have a handle for your shoulder, it is lightweight and keeps your jacket fresh. You can throw your jacket in the bag and fluff it to make sure it's looking its best whenever you’re ready to wear it! Stop in and try on one of these cozy jackets, I promise you won’t regret it! Checkout all the fun behind the scenes happenings at K lanes on their social media pages!