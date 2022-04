Central Community Church will have a special Easter Worship Service on Saturday and Sunday as they have the show Saviour set to being this weekend.

It’s a 90-person choir that will tell the story of Jesus through song and story.

The event is totally free and they have three separate services with one on Saturday and two on Sunday morning.

Worship Pastor and former American Idol top five contestant Phil Stacey will be performing in the service.

