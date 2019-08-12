Charity Classic With Golf Professional Jason Hase

Today we heard from Golf Pro Jason Hayes as he shared about a big event happening at Buffalo Dunes, the award winning #1 municipal #2 public golf course in state of Kansas. It’s the Garden City Charity Classic! The GCCC is an LPGA stop which is comparable to the Web.com tour. The top 10 ladies that advance will get their LPGA card. Women from all over the world will come to southwest Kansas to compete which is such an incredible opportunity for Garden City to show off their hospitality and how southwest Kansas lives! Players arrive Sunday and will play a couple of practice rounds; Tuesday there is a double shot gun in the morning and afternoon, more practice rounds Thursday and then the big tournament will happen over the weekend. You’re more than welcome to come out and watch or even participate! If interested, you will have the opportunity to caddie or help on the greens. Plus there are many ways to get up close and personal and enjoy this high quality tournament up close! Visit http://www.gardencitycharityclassic.org/ for more information.