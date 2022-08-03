Come one come all to the Passageways’ Charity Garage Sale this Saturday at Towne West Mall. Passageways’ Ltd is an organization that is dedicated to helping homeless Veterans with everyday needs. The Passageways’ Outreach Center is located inside the Towne West Mall and is open to community memebers and Veterans on a regular basis.

This Saturday, August 6th from 10 am – 4 pm you can shop at the Passageways’ garage sale benefitting Passageways’. Please attend if you are looking for gently used items for the home and family. For more information you can reach out to Passageways’ on their Facebook Page.