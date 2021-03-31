Checkout Our New Furniture

We want to send a HUGE thank you to our friends at Sleep Shoppe and Furniture Gallery in Hutchinson for outfitting our set with gorgeous new furniture. From the beautiful art and accessories to my favorite piece: the rug, we are so grateful to give our set a bit of a facelift to kick off the spring season.

Kevin Rule, Owner of Sleep Shoppe did such a great job helping us pick out the right pieces and provides a wealth of knowledge in regard to spacing and size of furniture to complimentary colors and accents. Stop by Main St Hutchinson to get some great deals on high quality furniture for your home or office; tell ’em Good Day Kansas sent ya!