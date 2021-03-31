Checkout Our New Furniture

Good Day Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We want to send a HUGE thank you to our friends at Sleep Shoppe and Furniture Gallery in Hutchinson for outfitting our set with gorgeous new furniture. From the beautiful art and accessories to my favorite piece: the rug, we are so grateful to give our set a bit of a facelift to kick off the spring season.

Kevin Rule, Owner of Sleep Shoppe did such a great job helping us pick out the right pieces and provides a wealth of knowledge in regard to spacing and size of furniture to complimentary colors and accents. Stop by Main St Hutchinson to get some great deals on high quality furniture for your home or office; tell ’em Good Day Kansas sent ya!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store
Good Day Kansas Hosts
Jillian Carroll
Josh Silverman
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Community Calendar

Good Day Kansas Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Good Day Kansas section of KSN.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not KSN-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. KSN.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Good Day Kansas sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.