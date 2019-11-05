Cher “Here We Go Again” Tour 2020 Ticket Contest

Live Now
Calling all Cher fans you have the chance to win a pair of tickets for free! If you haven’t heard the iconic Cher is bringing her “Here We Go Again” tour 2020 to Wichita and we want you to get the chance to win some tickets to see her live! Starting tomorrow you can register to win a pair of tickets. Registration will be open from 11/6 and end on 11/14. We will select a total of five winners and we will announce each winner the entire week of 11/11. You can register by going to https://www.ksn.com/entertainment/contests/cher-here-we-go-again-tour-ticket-giveaway/. Polls open tomorrow at 8 a.m.!

