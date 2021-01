It's always a fun time when we get to hang out with Nate Svoboda, the President of Wichita Home Works! As usual, we met at an ongoing project so Nate could really walk us through what he and his talented team do step by step. This is an outdoor living space that Nate and his team added to the home. They added five sliding glass doors and a wrap-around staircase and it'll be a perfect space for the homeowners to use year-round. What the team does is they will insulate the floors and the ceilings and then they'll heat it and cool it along with the house so the homeowners can use the space whenever they want!

The Wichita Home Works team works very carefully and gets as much work done first before opening the wall to the home so that the homeowner can stay living in the home while the team is working on the project. Even when they will have to break down the final wall, the homeowner will still be able to live in the home while the project is being completed. The Wichita Home Works team does everything they can to make sure they keep the cold and dust and noise out of the home while they are working on the home addition so the homeowners can just go about their everyday life.