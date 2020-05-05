Child Author Julia Koehn

We partnered with Accident Recovery Team to celebrate the many projects our viewers are doing at home during the Stay At Home Order and we came across one project submitted by 6th grade student turned author, Julia. Sweet Julia is missing her friends while attending school virtually due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, but that hasn’t let that hinder her creative desire to write. Inspired by her mother Hilary, an early childhood education teacher, Julia has used her time at home to learn an online program called Book Creator to actually produce three children’s books. Julia shared with me her mother has encouraged her to continue creating and has even used some of the books she’s created to help with the Parents As Teachers program in her district. In our current situation many parents have taken on the role of Home School Teacher and Julia hopes these books will help them and their children. The books range from an ABC book, and cook book and even a book teaching young children about farm animals and the sounds they make. It was an absolute pleasure to meet and hear from Julia and I hope we all take away a little something from her…even in a tough situation you can find ways to stay creative and help others.
