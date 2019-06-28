Wonder is bringing Children’s Business Fair to Wichita to help children discover their entrepreneurial abilities and showcase their startups to the community. The fair is designed to encourage children to take risks, solve problems, and use innovative thinking. The event will take place at Bradley Fair on Saturday June 29th from 10 a.m.–1 p.m. During the event there will be over 120 young people selling their products and sharing why their business plan is one you should get to know. By hosting this event Wonder is giving kids a platform to understand what is like to own and run a business. This is a unique outlet for these young business minds to showcase what they have poured their heart and soul into. And you as a community member to show your support and belief in them. You’ll see creative sustainable useful products from scrunchies to laser cut 3-D items and much more! Anyone and everyone who want to support the children of Wichita and aspiring entrepreneurs are welcome to come support. Admission is free. For more information please visit: www.wonderfair.org
