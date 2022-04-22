Dr. Cy Nadler, Phd is a Clinical Psychologist and Director of Autism Services with Children’s Mercy. He joined us today to share about Autism, different ways to identify if your child is on the spectrum, and services and therapies offered by CHildren Mercy.

Children’s Mercy is one of six Autism Centers designated by the state of Missouri. They provide comprehensive diagnostic services for children whose families suspect they may have autism or a related disorder.

If you have a child with an autism diagnosis, the family resource nurse at Children’s Mercy can help connect you with treatment and support services, training opportunities, and other specialists who can help you. Please reach out directly at www.childrensmercy.org/departments-and-clinics/developmental-and-behavioral-health/autism-clinic/