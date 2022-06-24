Dr. Angela Myers, Division Director of Infectious Diseases with Children’s Mercy joined us today to share information on vaccines for children under the age of four years old. Dr. Myers encouraged parents to consult their primary care physicians and understand the recommendations they provide for your child and to feel confident in taking steps to keep their children healthy.

Dr. Myers also addressed the importance of the booster shot for children aged 12-17 yrs old. The main reason why the booster is important is the constant evolution and variants of covid 19. There are many ways to help children of any age to prepare for vaccinations or needle pokes of any sort.

Please visit childrensmercy.org for information on vaccinations or recommendations and resources.