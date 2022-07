We always learn a lot when we get to have Children’s Mercy Wichita on the show and this week they told us how we can be safe this Fourth of July, but also have fun while we are at it.

Always have a bucket of water with you when shooting off fireworks in case something goes wrong.

They also told us that any child shooting fireworks should be watch by an adult to make sure they are safe at all times.

