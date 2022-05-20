The weather is starting to get warm again which means more time for some fun in the sun, but you must do it carefully.

We spoke with Children’s Mercy Wichita today about what parents should be doing and watching out for this summer.

Sunscreen, hydration and protecting your kids from hot surfaces were the most important things parents should keep an eye out for. Sunscreen should be applied at least every hour and kids should be drinking water at least every 10 minutes.

