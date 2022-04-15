Dr. Fadi Al Muhaisen took the time to chat with us today on the topic of Diabetes and also shared some wonderful new programs offered in Wichita by Children’s Mercy Wichita.

Dr. Al Muhaisen started by sharing the difference between Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes and different ways parents can be proactive to help deter any habits that may result in diabetes in their children. He also shared exciting news about the new LAND CLinic which specializes in services for children with diabetes. For more information please visit childnresmercy.org/wichita