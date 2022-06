We got to sit down and learn about some great tips when it comes to water and our kids with Children’s Mercy Wichita on the show today.

As the weather gets warmer, kids want to swim, but parents need to know some things before their kids jump in.

Kids can drown very easily in water so keeping an eye on them, even when they are just in the bathtub, is very important.

Check out the Children’s Mercy Wichita website for more information!