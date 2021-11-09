Christmas Open House at Urban Interiors

Believe it or not we are talking holiday shopping already! Get excited, it is time to ring in the holiday cheer and find those perfect gifts for family, co-workers, friends and loved ones.

We aim to always share ways to support and shop local and today is no different. We want to share information about the Christmas Open House happening this week and weekend at Urban Interiors.

Urban Interiors is a fun store full of furniture, accessories and home décor. They are teaming up with Grace Hill Winery to welcome shoppers in and share ways o shop local. Don’t miss the event this week! To get a preview of items visit Urban Interiors on Facebook.

