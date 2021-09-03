City of El Dorado- “150th Anniversary of the City Festival”

We had the chance to go El Dorado and learn about a huge milestone the town is excited to reach and celebrate mid September. If you can believe the town is celebrating 150 years!

El Dorado is excited to get together and celebrate in a big way! There will be local vendors, outdoor activities, a car show, food trucks and live music! The day begins with a tribute and memorial to 9.11 and the lives lost and all those effected. The city of El Dorado will welcome any and all community members to come out and celebrate 150p years by supporting local and simply being with each other, paying homage to the memeories made over the years and enjoy good fun, and great people.

Visit City of El Dorado on Facebook for a run down of the live music and all the fun events, vendors, food and more that will be celebrating!