Clear The Shelters With Bretz And Young

Good Day Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Last weekend KSN and NBC participated in the Clear The Shelter Event. Last year over 90,000 pets across the USA found new homes thanks to the awareness and support of the event. This success isn’t possible without community sponsors. Today we had the chance to hear from the group who supported the efforts across Kansas, Bretz and Young. Matt Bretz and Melinda Young feel it’s important to be involved in the community. Melinda and Matt both grew up in Kansas and are proud to stay locally minded. The duo were honored that KSN asked them to participate be a part of the Clear The Shelters Event. Matt and Melinda are impactful across the state and beyond and share the same focus of the Clear The Shelter Event, impacting our state of Kansas but also across the country. Melinda was so excited to attend the event and see a huge turnout! She was happy so many families were able to find pets to take home and that so many animals were going home to a safe loving environment. Melinda and Matt were honored to be a part of an event that was such a great way to help animals and family stay happy healthy and safe! Thank you, Bretz and Young for all your support of Clear The Shelters 2019.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store
Good Day Kansas Hosts
Jillian Carroll
Josh Silverman
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Enter today

Community Calendar

Good Day Kansas Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Good Day Kansas section of KSN.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not KSN-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. KSN.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Good Day Kansas sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.