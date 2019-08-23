Clear The Shelters With Bretz And Young

Last weekend KSN and NBC participated in the Clear The Shelter Event. Last year over 90,000 pets across the USA found new homes thanks to the awareness and support of the event. This success isn’t possible without community sponsors. Today we had the chance to hear from the group who supported the efforts across Kansas, Bretz and Young. Matt Bretz and Melinda Young feel it’s important to be involved in the community. Melinda and Matt both grew up in Kansas and are proud to stay locally minded. The duo were honored that KSN asked them to participate be a part of the Clear The Shelters Event. Matt and Melinda are impactful across the state and beyond and share the same focus of the Clear The Shelter Event, impacting our state of Kansas but also across the country. Melinda was so excited to attend the event and see a huge turnout! She was happy so many families were able to find pets to take home and that so many animals were going home to a safe loving environment. Melinda and Matt were honored to be a part of an event that was such a great way to help animals and family stay happy healthy and safe! Thank you, Bretz and Young for all your support of Clear The Shelters 2019.
