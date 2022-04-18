Did you in Parkinson’s Disease is the fastest-growing brain disease aside from Alzheimer’s? This aggressive disease can be debilatating and affects many people in our community. Club Parkinson’s is an incredible local group that works to combat the progression of the disease and provides services and therapy for those in need.

Next week Club Parkinson’s is holding their first-ever charity golf tournament and asking for you to put a team together, or possibly sponsor a hole in the tourney. You can join as a player or a team and when you do you will receive range balls, a box lunch, green fees, a cart and you can attend the reception. This fun day of golf and giving back will raise funds to continue to support Kansans battling Parkinson’s Disease.

For more information or to enter a team please visit Club Parkinson’s website or Facebook Page.