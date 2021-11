An area of low pressure will sit over the state of Kansas today. This will bring a different day of weather to different parts of the state. Those in western Kansas will see winds out of the north with cooler afternoon temperatures. Southern and eastern Kansas will enjoy some warmer air today and winds out of the south.

We can expect temperatures to range from the 60s to lower 70s. Clouds will mix through from time to time, but this area of low pressure is pretty starved for moisture. Precipitation chances are non-existent for this current system.