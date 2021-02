Brrrr!! I have never experienced temperatures like these and I imagine you can relate! Our friends at Evergy are working diligently to ensure we are staying warm and wanted to share a few tips and recommendations for us to be doing at home!

Turn those thermostat down to about 65-68 degrees Don’t forget to turn off lights after you leave the room to conserve energy Close blind or shades over windows to help keep cold out and warmth in Change or clean filters on furnaces