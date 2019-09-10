Come Have Fun At The Kansas State Fair!

If you haven’t heard yet: it’s time to celebrate all things Kansas at the Kansas State Fair! I had the chance to meet General Manager of the KS State Fair, Robin Jennison and hear a little bit about how the largest event in Kansas is going so far. Robin was quick to point out how well the community participates in the fair and is excited to see the numbers for this year. This year is special, it’s not your average state fair, this year things have been amped up in many different ways. From butter to brews there are new ways to celebrate Kansas. One of the biggest differences this year is going to be the introduction and use of technology throughout the entire 10 days. Visitors can access the Kansas State Fair App and locate just about any bit of information they might need to know. Everything from parking locations to finding their favorite fried food, the app is user friendly and will supply information to enhance your state fair experience. Robin also let us know the concert locations have been altered a little bit and is very excited to share the talents of Mason Ramsey and CMA nominated Lindsey Young with Kansans at the fair. A focus of the leadership of the KSF has always been to stay agriculturally focused, but also appeal to urban communities as well. The new education center is attractive to all ages from anywhere across the state. There are activities inside that tap into your creative side and show case beautiful monarch butterflies. You can even blow things up in the science center! Tickets are still available and the fair runs until Sept. 15, visit www.kansasstatefair.com for more information!