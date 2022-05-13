On the third Sunday of each month, Old Cowtown Museum will have their Community Fair Day which will be an event where local vendors of all shapes and sizes will be selling their items at the museum.

Their will be food, shirts, home décor and so much more that you can browse and purchase.

Also, admission into the museum is free so you can check how the west used to be by talking to historical local people, see a gun fight and plenty of other activities.

Check out their website for more information!