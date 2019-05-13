Good Day Kansas Header Image

Good Day Kansas

Compass Star Montessori

Good Day Kansas

by: Jillian Carroll

Posted: / Updated:

Today, we covered an incredible topic on the show; we had the chance to  discuss your child’s education. As parents you have many options and today I met with Kathryn Mahoney, Founder and Lead Guide at Compass Star Montessori to hear a little bit about the Montessori approach to education. Kathryn shared founder Maria Montessori developed the unique learning system in Italy in 1906 with an early childhood education center and later developed an Elementary level school. The Montessori  approach focuses on individual attention, material based learning and a work cycle that allows children to get through lessons uninterrupted. Other benefits include a heavy focus on teaching to understand instead of  teaching to only respond. The Montessori method focuses on learning through use of materials; Kathryn shared the hands on learning helps ingrain the idea and principals needed to enhance the child’s education.
Sasha, a freshman in high school and graduate of Compass Star Montessori shared with me that she loved the way students were able to learn at their own pace but also felt supported with structure and the guidance of her guide, Ms. Kathryn. Students are often times in an environment with children of different ages which resulted in the student feeling like a leader and this was also something Sasha enjoyed during her time as a student at Compass Montessori. Rana another graduate explained her appreciation for the freedom to learn at her pace in the classroom and the opportunity to focus on those tasks that sparked her interest more than others.

To learn more be sure to click here.
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Kansas Sidebar Host

Jillian Carroll

Good Day Kansas Social Sidebar

Facebook Twitter Instagram

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Community Calendar

Good Day Kansas Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Good Day Kansas section of KSN.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not KSN-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. KSN.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Good Day Kansas sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.