Today, we covered an incredible topic on the show; we had the chance to discuss your child’s education. As parents you have many options and today I met with Kathryn Mahoney, Founder and Lead Guide at Compass Star Montessori to hear a little bit about the Montessori approach to education. Kathryn shared founder Maria Montessori developed the unique learning system in Italy in 1906 with an early childhood education center and later developed an Elementary level school. The Montessori approach focuses on individual attention, material based learning and a work cycle that allows children to get through lessons uninterrupted. Other benefits include a heavy focus on teaching to understand instead of teaching to only respond. The Montessori method focuses on learning through use of materials; Kathryn shared the hands on learning helps ingrain the idea and principals needed to enhance the child’s education.

Sasha, a freshman in high school and graduate of Compass Star Montessori shared with me that she loved the way students were able to learn at their own pace but also felt supported with structure and the guidance of her guide, Ms. Kathryn. Students are often times in an environment with children of different ages which resulted in the student feeling like a leader and this was also something Sasha enjoyed during her time as a student at Compass Montessori. Rana another graduate explained her appreciation for the freedom to learn at her pace in the classroom and the opportunity to focus on those tasks that sparked her interest more than others.

