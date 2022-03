Driving through Lyons, you will find one of the most unique and coolest museums out there!

The Coronado Quivira Museum takes you back to the settlement of the Coronado Quivira citizens and how they used to live. The best part of the museum is the hut that is what they used to live in. The hut in real life would be four or five times the size of the one in the museum.

They also have a replicated town in the basement from the early 1900’s!

Check out their website to learn more!