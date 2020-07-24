Cosmosphere T-Shirt Series And More

The Cosmosphere has been a valued part of the Kansas community attracting nationwide attention and visitors for years. Through the unique collection of artifacts, the Cosmosphere is able to tell the story of the Space Race better than any museum in the world while offering fully immersive education experiences that meet the Next Generation Science Standards and introduce students to the power of wondering—asking the critical questions that lead to discovery. If you are a interested in supporting the Cosmosphere or just wanting a really cool limited edition t shirt you have to check out the three shirt series released last week. Find information on their Facebook page or their website: www.cosmo.org

