Cosmosphere T-Shirt Series And More

The Cosmosphere has been a valued part of the Kansas community attracting nationwide attention and visitors for years. Through the unique collection of artifacts, the Cosmosphere is able to tell the story of the Space Race better than any museum in the world while offering fully immersive education experiences that meet the Next Generation Science Standards and introduce students to the power of wondering—asking the critical questions that lead to discovery. If you are a interested in supporting the Cosmosphere or just wanting a really cool limited edition t shirt you have to check out the three shirt series released last week. Find information on their Facebook page or their website: www.cosmo.org
Good Day Kansas Hosts
Community Calendar
Good Day Kansas Content Disclaimer
The information, advice and answers displayed in the Good Day Kansas section of KSN.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not KSN-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. KSN.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Good Day Kansas sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.