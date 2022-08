Cottonwood Coffeehouse is a central location in the town of Lakin that people can get a drink, some nice food and always have a great conversation.

It’s home to many different types of drinks that are from a local distributer in the town, but is enjoyed by anyone who comes in.

They have great food to offer as well including sandwiches, soups and salads to enjoy.

If you’re in the area of Lakin, check them out or learn more at their website!