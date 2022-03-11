The Good Day Kansas team is grateful to be able to deliver positive programming for our community. We feel blessed our job is to provide content highlighting wonderful people, places, and things happening in our community, but it is not lost on us that across the world many people are experiencing crisis.

Today the show started with sharing an opportunity you have to help community members affected by the recent fires at the Cottonwood Complex in Hutchinson. the Barn restaurant in Burton has stepped up to the plate and will be offering a lunch special priced at $12. For $12 you can enjoy pulled pork, smoked brisket, baked beans cheesy potatoes, and a roll. 100% of the proceeds will be donated to the fire relief fund.

For other ways to donate to the fire relief fund, you can visit the United Way of Reno County website where a fund has been set up as well. Thank you in advance for your support.