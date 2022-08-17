The County Seat Bar & Grill is very appropriately located in the county seat, Lyons, KS. Just off the town square is the popular neighborhood bar and grill with a “Cheers” vibe and great people.

County Seat Bar & Grill is locally owned and operated and offers a family-friendly, welcoming environment and a full food and drink menu. The bar & grill serves homemade comfort food with a down-home twist! Some of the dishes are named with surrounding communities in mind as just on example of the civic pride found in Lyons.

Stop in for lunch, or a cold beer and enjoy great conversation as an added bonus. Learn more about County Seat Bar & Grill and see their whole menu on their Facebook Page.