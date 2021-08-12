Cowtown Throwdown Community Concert at Old Cowtown Museum

Its back, ladies and gentlemen! The Cowtown Throwdown featuring Mountain Deer Revival is happening this weekend at Old Cowtown Museum. I had the chance to hear from Lead Vocalist and Lead Guitarist for the local band, Jameson “Jake’ Coffey and he had nothing but excitement to share about getting back to Old Cowtown and rocking the stage for local fans.

If you’re looking for a night of high energy, great music and good people singing the night away grab your lawn chair and head to Old Cowtown. Tickets are available online or in person at Old Cowtown Museum.