HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) - Much of the state was hit by severe weather throughout the day Wednesday. In Hays, people south of town are saying it hailed for nearly an hour straight -- and for the wheat crop there, it’s devastating news.

Despite advancements in crop genetics, much of a wheat crop’s production relies on favorable weather conditions and the lack of weather-related stress. However, farmers saw the exact opposite. People say the hail that fell on fields ranged from a quarter to baseball size. For wheat in this area, it's in the critical grain filling stage, and the hail was detrimental to yields.