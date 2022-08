It’s going to be a fun event full of prehistoric dinosaurs, shows, mini-golf and so much more!

It is Creataceous Campout at Field Station Dinosaurs in Derby and they are open for registration for this event which will take place every Friday and Saturday night in September.

It’s a sleepover at the park full of activities and some breakfast for everyone when they wake up from their fun night!

Check out their website for more details and how to get signed up!