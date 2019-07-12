Crown Uptown Theatre Presents The Art of Female Comedy Festival

The Crown Uptown Theatre is putting on a special event on Friday, July 12th. The event, The Art of Female Comedy Festival, features over 30 female and non-binary identifying comics from the Untied States and Canada. Comedy can be an important and influential way to talk about serious issues. A portion of the proceeds from the event will go to the Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center and the Wichita Family Crisis Center. Josh spoke with Helen Reicher, the producer of the event, about why she decided to get involved and the benefits of putting on a production like this. Don’t miss the event tonight at 3207 E. Douglas Ave, Wichita, Kansas, 67218! You can find more at their Facebook page @aofcfestival