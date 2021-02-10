Located in Dodge City is a sweet shop full of women’s apparel, accessories, jewelry, handbags, footwear and men’s apparel and more named Cummings Carousel! Run by a pair of sisters and their mother, the shop offers high quality brands for the western Kansas community.

Shari Thomas joined me via zoom to share an overview of the boutique and what they aim to offer folks in western Kansas. You can find everyday items for the whole family, or do your specialized shopping with Cummings Carousel and find unique gifts, home furnishings and even bridal registry.

Some of the brands that are regularly found at Cummings Carousel are: Brighton, Vera Bradley, Spanx, Cole Haan & Wilton Armetale. Shari and her sister and mother are passionate about providing a wonderful shopping experience, stop in and see them today! You can also find them on Facebook.