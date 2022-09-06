Custom Re-Bath in Great Bend continues to offer services that customers enjoy. There has been a rise in homeowners wanting to remodel, and Custom Rebath offers services that range from tub and shower updates to complete bathroom remodels. Custom Re-Bath continues to innovate by creating proprietary products for our franchisees and consumers as well as, strategic partnerships with a number of other brand name solutions to ensure customers get the highest quality, functional products for their homes.

At Custom Re-Bath, the team makes it easy to love your bathroom again! They handle every detail of your bathroom remodel from consultation and design to selection of quality products, removal, and installation. Best of all, the licensed, insured Re-Bath teams typically complete projects in just a few days, not weeks. Design guidance. Quality products. Professional installation. Everything you need for the perfect bathroom, all from one bathroom remodeling company.

