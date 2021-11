WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Dillons Food Stores has issued a recall on an undetermined amount of fresh beef, pork, and poultry items sold at the 5500 E. Harry (Harry and Edgemoor) location due to temperature concerns with the location's refrigerated cooler.

Select items at this location were potentially at risk and have been removed from sale. This may have resulted in the growth of spoilage organisms or pathogens.