WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) -- You may have noticed activity showing up on radar before, then looked outside and saw nothing but sunshine. This is common, especially at a doppler radar site. This is known as anomalous propagation, or ground clutter.

Radar is an incredibly useful tool for both meteorologists and you at home. Ground clutter happens when the radar sends out a burst of energy and that energy travels until it hits something (rain, snow, ice, even birds), then returns to the radar site to be collected. This gives us the best idea of what type of precipitation is possible, where the precipitation is located and even how fast it is moving. According to the National Weather Service, doppler radars generally emit over 1,300 beams of energy per second to scan our skies.