It’s hottest place in town with some of the best burgers you can get anywhere! Dippy’s Burger Shack in Pratt is home to great burgers, fries and their homemade Dippy’s Sauce. They make everything from scratch and pride themselves on having the best food around. They operate out of a food truck in downtown Pratt and have seating and invite anyone to bring a lawn chair and hang out.

Check out their Facebook page for more information on a great place to get some good food!