"We wanted to name our business after something we value..." Manger of Heartbeat Coffee, Tara Kemp shared and that is why the cutest, most efficient coffee shop in McPherson is called Heartbeat Coffee. Tara shared the unique partnership the coffee house has with Central Christian, the school Tara and most of her employees graduated from. The President of the school opened the shop with intentions of supporting both future business owners that are current students but also to help the community by providing a quick in an out one stop shop where you can get your morning coffee in a heartbeat. Community members choose Heartbeat Coffee because they know they are helping students learn the ins and outs of owning a business and also avoiding the build up of student debt . Also on the menu at Heartbeat Coffee are sweet treats, breakfast burritos, lunch sandwiches and more. If you are in the area and interested in helping out future business owners pop in to Heartbeat Coffee for coffee made in a Heartbeat. Visit Heartbeat Coffee on Facebook!